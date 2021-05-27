Joe Downing

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Gloomy skies and plenty of tropical moisture are moving into South Florida on Friday. Isolated showers popped up in the morning, more showers and even storms are expected by noontime. Pockets of heavy rain will impact areas between Miami-Dade and Broward starting during the early afternoon and will last through the evening hours. Friday is also feeling sticky and warm thanks to higher humidity. The mugginess and cloudiness will stick around through the weekend with scattered showers and storms both on Saturday and Sunday. Forecast highs for Friday through Sunday will range between the mid to upper 80s with warm nights, low temperatures will barely dip into the upper 70s. The unsettled pattern is produced by tropical moisture surging in from the Caribbean and a cold front slowly moving south across South Florida. The front will stall near our area on Sunday and Monday. Next week will kick off with one more day of showers or storms on Monday but the front will pass through South Florida by Tuesday morning. This will push away the moisture and bring back the dry air. More sunshine and less humid air are expected by Tuesday.

