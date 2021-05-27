Cancel
Computers

Quantum computing specialist hiring globally after trading breakthrough

By Sarah Butcher
efinancialcareers.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's not just Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan that are making breakthroughs in quantum computing. After Goldman Sachs recently revealed the success of some of its Monte Carlo simulations using quantum techniques developed by start-up QC Ware, Cambridge Quantum Computing (CQC), said today that it's developed an algorithm that accelerates Monte Carlo integration. And CQC is hiring.

#Quantum Computer#Washington Dc#Software Development#Computer Simulations#Algorithms#Jpmorgan#Cqc#Oxford#Whatsapp Signal Telegram#Qc Ware#Quantum Expertise#Quantum Research#Quantum Techniques#Trading#Financial Risk Analysis#Breakthroughs#Supply Chain Logistics#Methods#Monte Carlo Integration#Finance
