Littler Mendelson PC recently issued the following announcement. In most ways, 2021 has not been a "normal" year. But the California legislature has continued its normal pattern of advancing and adopting a host of new labor and employment laws, most of which become effective on January 1, 2022. A stack of employment law bills are now awaiting action by the Governor and he has until October 10 to sign, veto, or otherwise not act. Presenting our annual round up of new California employment laws, which will include not only a review of the substance of each new law, but will also offer practical suggestions for compliance.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO