Advocacy Group Accuses Fund Managers Of Conflicts In Proxy Votes
As You Sow, an advocacy group that promotes environmental and social corporate responsibility, has accused several major asset managers of bias in their proxy votes. The group released a report that charges BlackRock, State Street, Vanguard and T. Rowe Price of using their proxy votes to favor the company managers in stockholder disputes. That’s a problem because the fund managers also receive compensation for financial services from these companies.www.fa-mag.com