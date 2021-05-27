Kathryn Graves Unger Joins HTLF Board Of Directors

Fortune 5 executive joins TextNow board to support the company's rapid growth and scaling. FREMONT, CA: Norman de Greve, Chief Marketing Officer at CVS Health, joins TextNow, the leading free phone service provider’s Board of Directors. Norman will advise TextNow's senior leadership team, bringing decades of experience assisting companies in accelerating consumer-driven growth and differentiation. He has been named one of Fast Company's 100 Most Creative People in Business and one of The Internationalist's Most Inspiring Marketers of the Twenty-First Century. He was instrumental in transforming CVS from a neighborhood pharmacy to the nation's largest and most trusted health care company. He is currently the Chairman of the Mobile Marketing Association of North America and a non-profit Ad Council's Board of Directors. Before joining CVS, Norman served as President of Digitas' corporate headquarters. During his 14 years at Digitas, he assisted in the company's meteoric rise from regional to global.