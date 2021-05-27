Cancel
Kathryn Graves Unger Joins HTLF Board Of Directors

By Joyce Blay
fa-mag.com
 22 days ago

Heartland Financial USA Inc., a diversified financial services company operating as HTLF, has announced in a news release that Kathryn Graves Unger will serve as an independent director on its board of directors. Unger was elected at HTLF’s annual shareholder meeting, held on May 19, 2021. Unger, who is a...

www.fa-mag.com
Industryhotelbusiness.com

Ingraham joins HB Advisory Board

Hotel Business is pleased to add Andy Ingraham, president/CEO/founder of the National Association of Black Hotel Owners, Operators and Developers (NABHOOD) to its advisory board. “Andy represents an important and growing owners association within our industry and, as the leader of NABHOOD, he will bring not only his voice and...
Businessaftermarketnews.com

Christine M. Moore Joins Cooper Standard Board Of Directors

Cooper-Standard Holdings has announced the addition of Christine M. Moore to its board of directors. The board approved the election of Moore as a director effective August 1, 2021, for an initial term that will expire at the company’s 2022 annual meeting of shareholders. “With almost 30 years of accounting...
Businessmmm-online.com

PTC Therapeutics adds to board of directors

PTC Therapeutics announced that Mary Smith has been elected to the company’s board of directors. Smith previously served as principal deputy director of the Indian Health Service, a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and is currently vice chair at government relations/public affairs firm the Veng Group.
Businesssalmonbusiness.com

Ex Mowi director joins Garware

Alan Sutherland will start as country manager Scotland, a new position, on the 1st of July. Former Mowi Scotland MD Alan Sutherland will bring four decades of aquaculture experience to Garware Technical when he joins the netting and ropes manufacturing company. The Indian company is the world’s largest producer of...
Businessmartechseries.com

SailPoint Announces Appointment Of Sudhakar Ramakrishna To Board Of Directors

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), the leader in enterprise identity security, today announced the appointment of Sudhakar Ramakrishna to the SailPoint Board of Directors, effective on June 14, 2021. The Board determined that Mr. Ramakrishna is independent, a term defined under the listing standards of the New York Stock Exchange.
Businessmartechseries.com

OpenText Appoints Ann M. Powell to Board of Directors

OpenText, announced the appointment of Ann M. Powell to its board of directors. Ms. Powell is the current EVP, Global Chief Human Resource Officer for Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), a Fortune 500 global biopharmaceutical company with over $40 billion in revenues and 30,000 employees worldwide. “Ann brings a strong global...
BusinessMySanAntonio

Elev8 Consulting Group CEO Angela Delmedico Joins Stetson University Disruptive Leadership Advisory Board

The Disruptive Leadership Certificate Program is invitation-only for successful leaders. Elev8 Consulting Group CEO and founder, Angela Delmedico, was selected by Stetson University to join the Advisory Board of the Disruptive Leadership Program. The course helps students learn to innovate through disruption by identifying the value in emerging technologies, business models and organizational resources. The program combines industry thought leaders and top academic faculty. Membership is by invitation only and is based upon personal and professional accomplishments. The Advisory Board is comprised of a diverse, innovative, and well-connected network of top-flight executives.
BusinessMySanAntonio

HomeLight Announces Appointment of Sean Aggarwal to its Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) June 15, 2021. HomeLight, the real estate technology platform transforming the home buying and selling process for top real estate agents and their clients, announced today that it has appointed Sean Aggarwal to its board of directors, effective immediately. Mr. Aggarwal is the former Chief Financial Officer of Trulia and is currently the Chair of the Board of Directors at Lyft, Inc., as well as a board member at Thumbtack, Inc., Arlo, Inc., and Yatra Online, Inc.
Santa Barbara County, CAsantaynezvalleystar.com

Maria McCall joins Family Service Agency Board of Directors

Maria McCall has been appointed to the Board of Directors at the Family Service Agency (FSA) of Santa Barbara County (also known as Santa Maria Valley Youth and Family Center and Guadalupe’s Little House By The Park). McCall is vice president/MClub director at Montecito Bank & Trust. “We’re excited to...
Advocacytalkbusiness.net

Walmart executive joins NWACC Foundation board of directors

NorthWest Arkansas Community College Foundation announced Monday (June 14) the appointment of Maren Waggoner to its board of directors. Waggoner is vice president of workforce strategy and global people partner for Walmart Inc. and adjunct professor for Claremont Graduate University. Waggoner is replacing a previous board member, LeAnn Smith, said...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Ketamine One Appoints Loreto Grimaldi To Board Of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KetamineOne Capital Limited (" Ketamine One" or the " Company") (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (Frankfurt: MY0), a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that it has recently appointed Loreto Grimaldi to its Board of Directors. Mr. Grimaldi brings over 25 years of corporate, transactional and governance experience to Ketamine One. He is licensed to practice law in Ontario and New York State, and maintains active memberships in the American Bar Association, the Association of Corporate Counsel, the National Association of Corporate Directors, and the Institute of Corporate Directors. Mr. Grimaldi is expected to provide invaluable insights to the Company as it grows, due to his previous time spent in the healthcare and technology industries, among others.
Saint Louis, MOconstructforstl.org

Sam Duggan Joins Midwest BankCentre’s Legal Board of Directors

Sam Duggan, chief financial officer of Stupp Bros., Inc., has been elected to the legal board of directors of Midwest BankCentre. In his role as chief financial officer at Stupp Bros., Duggan directs accounting, finance, risk management, information systems, legal, human resources and strategy. Stupp Bros., Inc. is a fifth-generation privately owned company focused on providing infrastructure development in the United States as well as serving the St. Louis market through Midwest BankCentre, St. Louis’ second largest, locally owned community bank.
Businesscioreview.com

Norman de Greve Joins TextNow Board of Directors

Fortune 5 executive joins TextNow board to support the company's rapid growth and scaling. FREMONT, CA: Norman de Greve, Chief Marketing Officer at CVS Health, joins TextNow, the leading free phone service provider’s Board of Directors. Norman will advise TextNow's senior leadership team, bringing decades of experience assisting companies in accelerating consumer-driven growth and differentiation. He has been named one of Fast Company's 100 Most Creative People in Business and one of The Internationalist's Most Inspiring Marketers of the Twenty-First Century. He was instrumental in transforming CVS from a neighborhood pharmacy to the nation's largest and most trusted health care company. He is currently the Chairman of the Mobile Marketing Association of North America and a non-profit Ad Council's Board of Directors. Before joining CVS, Norman served as President of Digitas' corporate headquarters. During his 14 years at Digitas, he assisted in the company's meteoric rise from regional to global.
Businessblackengineer.com

CCG Hall of Fame alum joins Proterra board of directors

Proterra Inc., a leading innovator in commercial vehicle electrification technology, has announced the election of Joan Robinson-Berry to the company’s board of directors. Robinson-Berry recently retired from a 35-year career with The Boeing Company. “Proterra is delighted to welcome Joan to our board of directors,” said Jack Allen, Proterra CEO...
Businesscollisionweek.com

Tyrone Michael Jordan Joins Axalta Board of Directors

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) announced that Tyrone Michael Jordan (TJ) has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. He will serve on the Company’s Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainability Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. “We are extremely pleased to welcome TJ to the Axalta Board of...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Apollo To Expand Board Of Directors, With David Simon And Four Additional Members From Athene To Join

NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) - Get Report (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "Apollo") today announced additional current and anticipated appointments to its Board of Directors. This month, Apollo will add David Simon, currently Chairman of the Board, CEO and President of Simon Property Group, to its Board of Directors and, upon closing of the previously announced combination of Athene and Apollo, four members of Athene's Board of Directors will join the Board of Directors of the combined company. Earlier this year, Apollo announced that the combined company will have a diverse, 18-member board which will be two-thirds independent.
Businessbeckersasc.com

Dr. Aja McCutchen joins United Digestive's board of directors

United Digestive added Aja McCutchen, MD, as the seventh member of its board of directors. Dr. McCutchen is a partner physician with Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates, an affiliate of United Digestive, according to a June 7 announcement. Along with her practice, she's on United Digestive's physician executive committee. "Her extensive clinical...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Rajani Ramanathan Joins Guidewire Software's Board Of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) - Get Report, provider of the industry platform Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon, today announced that it has appointed Rajani Ramanathan to its Board of Directors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210610005962/en/. "The recruitment of such a distinguished director...
Medical & Biotechdiaglobal.org

DIA Announces New Board of Directors

The Drug Information Association (DIA), today announced the election of officers and directors to its Board of Directors for the 2021-2022 term. Members will assume their respective positions beginning July 1, 2021. Two new Directors and one Observer will join the Board for the upcoming term. THE 2021-2022 DIA BOARD...