Thematic Funds Are Hot, But They're Not Always A Good Deal

By Jeff Schlegel
fa-mag.com
 22 days ago

Thematic funds focused on narrow economic niches and secular growth trends can be cool, fun and sexy. But does that make them good investments?. Yes … and maybe not-so-yes, depending on the fund, the fees charged and how far back the data goes, according to a recent report from Morningstar. The investment research firm’s “Global Thematic Funds Landscape” report plumbs the depth of these products, which are hyper-focused on areas from blockchain and cannabis to genomics and hydrogen energy, as well as numerous other themes. Some thematic ideas are gimmicky and short-lived (such as the exchange-traded fund that tracked the performance of official corporate sponsors of the major North American professional sports leagues), while many others have some real meat on the bone.

www.fa-mag.com
