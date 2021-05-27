Wealth Advisor Tom Chaney Rebrands To Carson Wealth

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $53,635,000. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 276.6% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,196 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $1,255,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.