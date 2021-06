SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) June 15, 2021. HomeLight, the real estate technology platform transforming the home buying and selling process for top real estate agents and their clients, announced today that it has appointed Sean Aggarwal to its board of directors, effective immediately. Mr. Aggarwal is the former Chief Financial Officer of Trulia and is currently the Chair of the Board of Directors at Lyft, Inc., as well as a board member at Thumbtack, Inc., Arlo, Inc., and Yatra Online, Inc.