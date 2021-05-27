James Anthony ‘Jim’ Johnson, 80
James Anthony "Jim" Johnson, 80 passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021. He was born Nov. 30, 1940, in Decatur, Ill., to James Johnson and Charlotte Borrmann. Johnson was dedicated husband and father of seven children. He earned his GED through time served in the U.S. Air Force and was an accomplished construction drywaller for 40 years. On June 19, 1975, he married Violet Jane Carter. They raised five sons and two daughters. They also enjoyed countless nieces, nephews and grandchildren.