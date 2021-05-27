James Anthony ‘Jim’ Johnson, 80

A funeral mass for 87-year-old James A. “Jim” Shalla of Kalona will be held Wednesday, June 16th at 10a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Richmond. Burial with full military honors will follow at the Sharon Hill Cemetery in Kalona. The service will be available via livestream at the Beatty Peterseim Funeral Home Facebook page. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 15th from 4-7p.m. at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona with a prayer service at 3:30p.m. A memorial fund has been established for the Richmond Am Vets post #107, Kalona Volunteer Fire Department and Hospice of Washington County.