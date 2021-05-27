Cancel
DraftKings KBO: Friday Cheat Sheet

By Erik Halterman
Rotowire
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article is part of our DraftKings KBO series. The start of the weekend series in the KBO sees the league in much the same place as it was at the start of the week. Last year's five playoff teams are joined by the Landers and Lions to form a seven-team tier of contenders. The Landers and Lions jointly lead the group, but both lost Thursday, so the rest of that pack remains no more than 2.5 games out of first place. The Landers' loss was the most crushing, as they blew leads to the Wiz in both the seventh and eighth innings before losing in the 10th on a Sung Woo Jang walkoff double. Friday's action should be rain-free and features an unusual mix of starters. Six come into the day with ERAs of 3.81 or better while the other four own ERAs of 5.02 or worse, with none coming anywhere close to the league average of 4.59.

www.rotowire.com
