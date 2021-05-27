Broadband and Digital Equity Top Concerns Among IT Leaders
Delivery of broadband off-campus has nearly doubled in K-12 between 2020 and 2021. While 49% of schools didn't provide off-campus services in 2020, just 5% are still in that position. The most popular delivery method, by far, is the deployment of district-run hotspots. Seven in 10 schools use that approach, compared to 17% in the prior year. Three in 10 districts work with their local communities to provide WiFi hotspots, a practice that was adopted by only 19% in 2020. And more than a quarter (27%) provide home access through free and subsidized programs, compared to 10% the previous year.thejournal.com