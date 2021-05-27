Broadband and Digital Equity Top Concerns Among IT Leaders

The city has known for years it had a serious digital divide problem. In 2018, we reported that over 27 percent of the city’s households lacked high-speed internet and in some neighborhoods that number reached 68 percent despite the United Nations declaring broadband a right two years earlier. In 2019, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the city’s broadband penetration rate was the second-lowest among the 25 largest cities. And according to the Pew Research Center, Blacks and Latinxs were less likely to have a computer and broadband internet at home and more likely to depend solely on their smartphones. As the world became increasingly digital, it put those on the wrong side of the divide at a disadvantage.