Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Broadband and Digital Equity Top Concerns Among IT Leaders

By Dian Schaffhauser
The Journal
 22 days ago

Delivery of broadband off-campus has nearly doubled in K-12 between 2020 and 2021. While 49% of schools didn't provide off-campus services in 2020, just 5% are still in that position. The most popular delivery method, by far, is the deployment of district-run hotspots. Seven in 10 schools use that approach, compared to 17% in the prior year. Three in 10 districts work with their local communities to provide WiFi hotspots, a practice that was adopted by only 19% in 2020. And more than a quarter (27%) provide home access through free and subsidized programs, compared to 10% the previous year.

thejournal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#It Infrastructure#Ed Tech#Cosn#Dmz#Digital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
FCC
Related
Charleston County, SClive5news.com

Cradle to Career plans new digital equity initiative

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry non-profit is planning to launch a new initiative to get technology and internet to families in need on the peninsula. Tri-County Cradle to Career CEO Phyllis Martin says technology and internet access is no longer just nice to have, it’s necessary to have. During the pandemic she says it’s become even more necessary for students, which is why Cradle to Career plans to help provide all families in the East Side Community with access to these digital necessities.
InternetEurekAlert

Research uncovers broadband gaps in US to help close digital divide

High-speed internet access has gone from an amenity to a necessity for working and learning from home, and the COVID-19 pandemic has more clearly revealed the disadvantages for American households that lack a broadband connection. To tackle this problem, Michigan State University researchers have developed a new tool to smooth...
Internettwincitiesmom.com

Digital Equity Impacts the Entire Community

Our partners at Comcast share about what digital equity is and why it is important to our local community. The internet is a powerful resource for furthering education, assisting with job searches, tracking your benefits, engaging in telehealth, and keeping up with life. There’s no doubt, having access to the internet is more important than ever. But not everyone has equal access to the internet, especially economically challenged households. This issue is referred to as digital equity.
Economymit.edu

14 quotes and stats for leaders in the digital economy

“Your long-term success is not just determined by what you achieve alone, but also by how you empower, engage, support, and elevate your colleagues and teams in the ecosystem around you.”. This advice from Carol Cohen, senior vice president of global talent and transformation at Cognizant, outlines the challenges digital...
Educationgvsu.edu

GVSU names education leader to head incubator addressing equity issues

An education leader with a deep background in reducing institutional barriers to learning and in developing creative solutions to meet a broad range of educational needs will lead an incubator addressing those concepts at Grand Valley. Steven Hodas has been named executive director of GV NextEd Accelerator, an initiative dedicated...
Internetcampustechnology.com

Digital Promise Project to Promote Equity in Learning and Employment Records

Digital Promise, a nonprofit focused on closing the digital skills gap, is embarking on an effort to design and communicate the value of more equitable Learning and Employment Records (LERs). LERs are "digital records of an individual's skills, credentials, diplomas, and employment history that have the potential to strengthen or reinvent resumes by including verifiable data about achievements in real time," the organization explained in a news announcement.
Congress & Courtstexasfarmbureau.org

Broadband legislation would help bridge digital gap

Two bills introduced this spring would help improve access to broadband in rural America. Farm Bureau supports both the Eliminating Barriers to Rural Internet Development Grant Eligibility (EBRIDGE) Act (S. 1695, HR 3193) and the Broadband for Rural America Act (HR 3369). The EBRIDGE Act seeks to ensure local communities...
Congress & Courtsnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Portman, Murray, King Introduce Major Bipartisan Legislation to Close Digital Divide, Promote Digital Equity | #education | #technology | #training

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, U.S. Senators Rob Portman (R-OH), Patty Murray (D-WA), and Angus King (I-ME) introduced new bipartisan legislation aimed at closing the growing digital divide in communities across the country. The Digital Equity Act of 2021 would create new federal investments targeted toward a diverse array of projects at the state and local level that promote “digital equity” — a concept defined by the National Digital Inclusion Alliance as the “condition in which all individuals and communities have the information technology capacity needed for full participation in our society, democracy and economy.”
InterneteSchool Online

4 things we need to realize about digital equity

As COVID made quite painfully clear, student access to reliable high-speed internet and engaging digital tools is essential. But many students don’t have access to these resources at school, at home, or both, leading to larger questions about the role of digital equity and student success during–and after–the pandemic. A...
InternetThe Ada News

FCC launches emergency broadband internet service

The Federal Communications Commission announces the launch of the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program designed to help families and households struggling to afford internet service. The program connects eligible households to jobs, critical health care services, virtual classrooms and more by providing up to $3.2 billion worth of consumer discounts on...
Internetnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Bridging the digital divide: An equity saga | #education | #technology | #training

The city has known for years it had a serious digital divide problem. In 2018, we reported that over 27 percent of the city’s households lacked high-speed internet and in some neighborhoods that number reached 68 percent despite the United Nations declaring broadband a right two years earlier. In 2019, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the city’s broadband penetration rate was the second-lowest among the 25 largest cities. And according to the Pew Research Center, Blacks and Latinxs were less likely to have a computer and broadband internet at home and more likely to depend solely on their smartphones. As the world became increasingly digital, it put those on the wrong side of the divide at a disadvantage.
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Broadband bipartisanship? Senators introduce digital equity push

Sens. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said Thursday that they are introducing legislation to spend $1.4 billion over five years for local internet projects, in addition to money for broadband expansion that may be included in an upcoming infrastructure bill. Their bill, dubbed the Digital Equity Act, would...
InternetGrand Rapids Herald-Review

Arrowhead regional leaders collaborate on broadband projects

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, local leaders throughout Minnesota’s Arrowhead Region (Aitkin, Cook, Carlton, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake and St. Louis Counties) came together to assess their communities’ strengths and challenges in building and sustaining broadband-powered economies. Based on what they learned, eight projects emerged and will be supported through regional grants.
Internettvtechnology.com

Research: More Consumers Bundle Broadband and Mobile Services

ADDISON, Texas—Some important hints on how consumers will be managing their cable and telecommunications services as the pandemic wanes can be found in new research from Parks Associates that shows more consumers are embracing a double play bundle of broadband and mobile services. As of Q1 2021, 41% of US...
Internetinfodocket.com

NTIA Releases Interactive Map to Help Public See the Digital Divide Across the Country, Features Data From Public and Private Sources

From the National Telecommunications and Information Administration:. Today, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) released a new publicly available digital map that displays key indicators of broadband needs across the country. This is the first interactive, public map that allows users to explore different datasets about where people do not have quality Internet access.
InternetGovernment Technology

How awful is broadband availability in the U.S.?

Never, perhaps, has the importance of having fast, reliable Internet access been more evident than in the last year. When COVID-19 forced most of us to retreat into our homes, we found ourselves relying on it more than ever before in order to stay connected with the people we care about and complete our work. But we also learned just how bad the broadband availability picture really is.
Softwareaithority.com

Nintex Named a Digital Business Platform Leader

Independent Research and Advisory Firm Aragon Research Identifies Nintex as a Market Leader Within Its Latest Vendor Evaluation – The Aragon Research Globe™ for Digital Business Platforms, 2021. Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, announced it has been named a leader in The Aragon Research Globe for...