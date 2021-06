I'm just going to be completely transparent and tell you that my pantry much more often looks like the below image than the above image. Our house is messy and lived in 90% of the time, and the pantry falls apart fast. But a few times a year, I bring it back to its glory, and sometimes if even last a whole month. I thought I'd share the things I do to organize it, and maybe, just maybe, that will motivate me to keep it together for longer this time.