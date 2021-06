Don’t be afraid to speak up or walk away. From the #metoo movement, we know that girls and women are too often put into unsafe, compromising situations. “No” and “Stop” are complete sentences. But when you’re raised to respect your elders or to be a people pleaser, it can be much harder to speak up than one would think. It’s so important to make your voice heard — especially when you’re feeling uncomfortable, even if it makes others uncomfortable. Your feelings matter. Knowing when to walk away is wisdom. Being able to is courage. Walking away with your head held high is dignity. To find that wisdom, courage and dignity, you have to believe in yourself.