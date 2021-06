The ABC of Dementia workshops hosted by Coping with Dementia LLC have been extended to include events from 10 a.m. to noon today and June 16 at the Lady Lake Library. The workshops are presented by Coping with Dementia LLC president and owner Debbie Selsavage. After Selsavage’s husband passed away from complications with dementia, she wanted to educate others about what to expect when their loved one is diagnosed with the disease. Selsavage said teaching caregivers about dementia will help them not only understand the behaviors of their family members better, but decrease the anxiety and depression of someone who has dementia because their needs are more likely to be met.