Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Feds Offer Guidance on Use of COVID-19 Relief Funding

By Dian Schaffhauser
The Journal
 22 days ago

The U.S. Department of Education has released guidance on how ESSER and GEER relief funding may be spent. There are few limits on how schools can spend the money allocated through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund, including the American Rescue Plan ESSER (ARP ESSER) program and the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund. The big caveat: There needs to be a link to helping students, educators, staff and families emerge from the impacts of COVID-19. Among the findings contained in the 61-page frequently-asked questions document are these nuggets:

thejournal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feds#Covid 19#Race#Poverty#Esser Rrb Fund#Geer Rrb Fund#Faq#Social Workers#1105 Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Massachusetts StateDaily Hampshire Gazette

Mass. businesses weigh in on reopening, use of fed funds

Business owners overwhelmingly supported Gov. Charlie Baker’s decision to push up the economy’s full reopening timetable to Memorial Day weekend and would like to see the governor and Legislature use federal relief funds for tax relief, or “bonuses” to encourage people to go back to work, according to a new survey.
Labor Issuesphysicianspractice.com

EEOC releases updated COVID-19 guidance for employers

A few notable items seemingly intersect with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). On May 28, 2021, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) updated its Technical Assistance Questions and Answers (hereinafter “EEOC Guidance”) in relation to COVID-19. There are a few notable items, some of which seemingly intersect with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).
Public Healthcgcs.org

New Blueprint to Help Urban School Districts Effectively Spend New Federal COVID-19 Relief Funds

Great City Schools Release New Blueprint to Help Urban School Districts Effectively Spend New Federal COVID-19 Relief Funds. WASHINGTON, June 4 – With the recent passage of the American Rescue Plan (ARP), the 77-member school districts that represent the Council of the Great City Schools are expected to receive more than $40 billion in supplemental funding, as part of the $122.8 billion funds provided under the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund. This historic infusion of federal funds is designed to help the nation’s schools reopen safely and address widespread unfinished learning among students resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Greene County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Schools Targeting Areas for Federal COVID-19 Relief Funds

The Greene County School District is expected to receive over $1.6 million in federal funding through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds. Superintendent Tim Christensen says the money is targeted to be spent for COVID-19 relief or mitigation efforts. He points out one area the money can be used for is updating the heating and cooling systems for school buildings to improve the air quality as a mitigation measure against COVID-19, which is being looked at for the elementary and middle schools.
Public HealthWillits News

Use of Covid-relief funds should be long-term, realistic and student-centered

As a full return to in-person instruction in the fall seems more likely, almost everyone associated with public education is hoping for a return to some semblance of normalcy. But with the global pandemic revealing long-standing inequities in stark and painful ways, returning to “normal” this fall would be a disservice to students and families, especially to those who experienced the greatest hardships.
Journal & Sunday Journal

Justice uses special session for COVID-19 funding, surplus spending

CHARLESTON — With the first half of West Virginia’s allotment of 2021 COVID-19 relief funds in hand and surplus tax dollars burning a hole in the state’s pocket, Gov. Jim Justice is calling a special session next week to make appropriations. Justice announced Thursday that he will issue a proclamation...
CollegesOnward State

Students Eligible For Second Round Of Penn State COVID-19 Relief Funding

Penn State students in need of financial aid can now apply for the second round of emergency funding through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA). The CRRSAA, which was signed into law in December 2020, has already provided funding for Penn State students this past April by...
Grafton, OHoberlinreview.org

Ohio ACLU Sues Grafton Correctional Institute for Garnishing COVID-19 Relief Funds

On April 12, The Ohio Justice & Policy Center and the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit against the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections, the Grafton Correctional Institute, and the Marion Correctional Institute. The suit claims that the ODRC took the COVID-relief checks away from incarcerated Ohioans to pay court fees and fines.
Lancaster, MAtelegram.com

Lancaster selectmen want accounting of COVID relief funds

LANCASTER - Selectmen want to start earmarking COVID funds from the state, but neither all the money nor the guidance on how to spend it has been received yet. Selectman Jay Moody said he wants the Board of Selectmen to be involved “from the beginning as a stakeholder.”. “Not enough”...
Phillips County, COholyokeenterprise.com

County accepting COVID relief fund applications

Phillips County is now accepting a second round of applications from Phillips County businesses for available coronavirus relief funds. Local businesses are still trying to recover from the very challenging economic climate due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the state mandates associated with it. As Phillips County was awarded additional relief funds, the original business grant program is expanding.