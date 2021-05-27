NASCAR Xfinity series stops at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for June 4-5 event

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 22 Odyssey Battery Ford Mustang — Finished 3rd. “We faded halfway through the race. We were really good to start with but didn’t quite have the pieces to keep up with the track for the PJ1 fading away. Overall it was a great race and good to get a playoff point. It was a good points day. I am happy to have a lot of people with Odyssey Battery here supporting us in their 25th anniversary. It is funny, the last time I did a suite appearance was the last time we had a normal race in Fontana. I am proud to have them as great partners for us and hopefully, we keep the momentum going.