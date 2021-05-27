NASCAR Xfinity series stops at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for June 4-5 event
LEXINGTON -- For the eighth time, the NASCAR Xfinity Series stops at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for the B&L Transport 170 on Saturday, June 5. The future stars of NASCAR will battle fender-to-fender on track during NASCAR’s only national series stop in Ohio. This is the third of seven road courses on the NASCAR Xfinity Series season schedule. The ARCA Menards Series returns to Mid-Ohio for the first time since 1965 as the Friday, June 4 headliner in the Dawn 150.www.ashlandsource.com