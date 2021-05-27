One Positive Impact of COVID-19 Policy on Math Education and Gender Equity

Online learning helped us deal with girls' math phobias. "I can't read." Not many adults would be happy to admit this. but somehow it is acceptable to say, "Me? I'm no good at numbers." It isn't seen as a slur on someone's intelligence or a sign of a poor education. It is as if being good at math is a gift like being a brilliant musician or a talented artist. This is strange as there are so many types of math. For example, there is numeracy that will require calculation and estimation; algebra which involves problem solving; geometry that entails spatial awareness, calculus that calls for abstract thinking. That is a lot of different things to be "no good at."