The family and lawyer of imprisoned Sahrawi activist Mohamed Lamine Haddi have not heard from him since 9 April, when he called them each to tell them that the prison authorities had threatened to put him in “cachot”, a small, dungeon-like cell, if his family did not stop publically calling for his release. Mohamed Lamine Haddi has been held in solitary confinement in Tiflet II prison, Rabat, since 2017, when he was sentenced to 25 years in the unfair “Gdeim Izik” mass trial. His health deteriorated significantly following his 69-day hunger strike in protest of his ill-treatment in January 2021.