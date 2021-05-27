Cancel
Solid State Logic Expand DAW Production Tools with UC1 Channel Strip and Bus Compressor Controller

By Marc van den Hurk
gearjunkies.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOllowing the success of the recently launched UF8 advanced DAW controller, Solid State Logic present the next level in hardware plug-in control with UC1. Building upon decades of SSL’s unique knowledge of console ergonomics and production workflows, UC1 delivers simultaneous multi-function control of the included SSL Native Channel Strip 2 and Bus Compressor 2 plug-ins within your DAW session. At the heart of the UC1 is the SSL 360° Plug-in Mixer, allowing users to access and control all of their Channel Strips and Bus Compressors in one virtual console overview, offering a true console-like approach to mixing-in-the-box.

www.gearjunkies.com
