A 46-year-old Smithton man is facing a couple of felonies following an altercation in Sedalia this past June. On June 23, a Pettis County Sheriff’s deputy arrived at the scene of a reported disturbance involving a weapon. The alleged victim claims that Christopher Cowles illegally entered her home while she was sleeping. She claims Cowles began yelling at her and then proceeded to her roommate’s room where he began threatening the roommate.