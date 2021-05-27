Cancel
Catoosa County, GA

2021 Maj. Thomas Duckett Award winners

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boynton Lions Club of Ringgold honors Boynton Elementary graduates who exemplify the spirit and character of Catoosa County war hero Maj. Thomas Duckett. Duckett was reported missing in action during the Vietnam War when his fighter jet was shot down. Duckett graduated from Boynton Elementary and Ringgold High schools. Lions Club past president Randall Franks presented the 2021 awards, including $100 to Boynton graduates Judd Mitchell and Bella Burroughs recently on behalf of the club and the North Georgia Electric Membership Roundup Grant. The Boynton Lions Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of Boynton United Methodist Church.

