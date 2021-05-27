Take flight in the open world with ‘Microsoft Flight Simulator’

Microsoft Flight Simulator: Premium Deluxe Edition (Xbox) Pre-Order. From light planes to wide-body jets, fly highly detailed and accurate aircraft in the next generation of Microsoft Flight Simulator. Test your piloting skills against the challenges of night flying, real-time atmospheric simulation and live weather in a dynamic and living world. Create your flight plan to anywhere on the planet. The world is at your fingertips. The Premium Deluxe Edition includes everything from Microsoft Flight Simulator plus 10 additional highly accurate planes with unique flight models and 10 additional handcrafted international airports. The world at your fingertips. Take to the skies and experience the joy of flight in the next generation of Microsoft Flight Simulator. Explore the world. Travel the world in amazing detail with over 2 million cities, 1.5 billion buildings, real mountains, roads, trees, rivers, animals, traffic, and more. Earn Your Wings. Hone your pilot skills in a variety of aircraft from light planes to commercial jets with an experience that scales to your level with interactive and highlighted instrument guidance and checklists. Test Your Skill. Fly day or night with live real-time weather including accurate wind speed and direction, temperature, humidity, rain, and lighting. Additional Aircraft • Diamond Aircraft DA40-TDI • Diamond Aircraft DV20 • Textron Aviation Beechcraft Baron G58 • Textron Aviation Cessna 152 Aerobat • Textron Aviation Cessna 172 Skyhawk • Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner • Cirrus Aircraft SR22 • Pipistrel Virus SW 121 • Textron Aviation Cessna Citation Longitude • Zlin Aviation Shock Ultra Additional Enhanced Airports • Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (Netherlands) • Cairo International Airport (Egypt) • Cape Town International Airport (South Africa) • O’Hare International Airport (USA) • Adolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas Airport (Spain) • Denver International Airport (USA) • Dubai International Airport (United Arab Emirates) • Frankfurt Airport (Germany) • Heathrow Airport (United Kingdom) • San Francisco International Airport (USA)