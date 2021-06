Apple is reportedly developing a new iPad Pro with wireless charging, and a new iPad mini.The computing giant is intending to release the new iPad Pro in 2022, and the smaller tablet later this year, according to sources speaking to Bloomberg. Apple did not respond to a request for comment fromThe Independent before time of publication.The apparent leak comes just days before the launch of WWDC, during which Apple is expected to reveal the future of its iPad line-up. It will show off the new update to its iPadOS, though hardware changes are also possible, though the new tablets...