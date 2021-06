“Friends” ranks pretty high on the list of the most expensive television programs ever produced — noted by Insider that the salaries of its cast members drove the cost up to roughly $10 million per episode in its last few seasons. However, since most installments took place in a handful of the same few locations, the cost of putting together a backdrop for the series wasn’t too high. Though itemized lists of expenses for each episode aren’t readily available, we know for certain that the Central Perk couch didn’t wind up on any of them.