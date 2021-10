There’s a place in Hernando where everyone will know your name. That is, if you become a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Leroy Rooks Post 4252. As Cmdr. Bernie Ruble tells it, he formerly belonged to a different Citrus County post and “No one knew my name after four years. ... Here, I walked in the front door. They said, ‘What’s your name?’ I said, ‘Bernie.’ It’s been Bernie ever since.”

HERNANDO, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO