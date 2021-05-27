Cancel
Obituaries

STENNES, ROBERT DUANE

By Skagit Valley Herald
Skagit Valley Herald
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 25, 1938- March 26, 2021 Robert "Bob" Stennes passed away peacefully on Friday, March 26th at the age of 82. Bob was born on May 25, 1938 in Duluth, Minnesota. He was the middle child and only son born to Al & Helga Stennes. He grew up with his older sister, Bonnie and his baby sister, Sandy. The family moved to the Seattle area when Bob was a small child. He made friends easily; he was friendly, approachable and a little mischievous at times. His closest friends in childhood turned out to be lifelong friends which includes Sarge, Larry, Sonny, Gerry & Jerry. Bob married and became a father early in his teens before enlisting in the Army. As a benefit to being stationed in Germany for 4 years he was able to explore Europe. One of his favorite memories was ascending the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Upon his return he began working with his dad in the drywall industry where he worked until he retired in the late 1980s. He was a perfectionist by nature and one of the best drywallers in the business. Nothing was more important to Bob than his family. He was a self-proclaimed mama's boy; a title well earned all of the way up until his mother passed in 2007. He was proud of his kids and grandkids successes and bragged to everyone how lucky he was. He absolutely loved being on Big Lake with family running around and having fun in and out of the water, playing cards, eating lefse, drinking coffee, and catching up. He leaves behind his 5 children; Rob (Sharon) Fliflet, David Fliflet, Karalu (Steve) Bradley, Scott (Cori) Stennes and Shanin Calnon, 9 grandchildren; Daren, Amanda, Kami, Caleb, Mikayla, Cole, Morgan, Cade, & Cy, great grandson Mason, and his much loved dog, Sadie, who he hand fed daily. He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters and his beloved son, Larry. There is no doubt that these people waited eagerly with open arms for his arrival. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Northwest. They are truly the angels among us and a mere "thank you" isn't nearly enough.

