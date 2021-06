This post may contain affiliate sales links. Please read my disclosure policy. Well folks. It’s been a while! I’ve been meaning to get around to writing a family update post and, well, work and life just gets in the way sometimes. But after hitting a few walls with work and being frustrated beyond belief, I’m giving up a lot of this blogging stuff for the summer and getting back to the stuff I love…like these family updates! While they take an hour or two to write, I’m so grateful to look back and have them. It’s like my journal and I love being able to look back and read about the good, the hard and the different milestones we’re all reaching across the board. So, here is this huge and massive update. Lots of good!