The ransomware epidemic is becoming a way larger problem for the U.S. government than we were previously expecting. Ever since the news of the Colonial Pipeline hack, more and more ransomware attacks are surfacing, targeting a number of industries. An attack on the U.S. branch of the world’s largest meat-packing company, JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY), saw $11 million paid out to a hacking group. Now, EA (NASDAQ:EA) is having source code held hostage by a hacking outfit. Naturally, cybersecurity companies like CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) stock is becoming highly sought after.