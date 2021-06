News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AS Pro Kapital Grupp corrects the content of the stock exchange announcement in the previously published stock exchange announcement "Audited Annual Report 2020". Due to human error, the section "Differences between comparative information of unaudited financial results for the year ended 31 December 2020 presented in this report and interim financial results of 2020, which were published on 26 February" was referring to the unaudited financial results and notes published in the first quarter 2021 report. Therefore, the Company republishes the entire text of the stock exchange announcement together with the annual report.