Chesterfield, VA

2111 Huguenot Springs Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23113

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine your own private estate within minutes of restaurants, shopping, schools and main roads! Nearly 15 acres surround this custom all brick home with 9' ceilings, spacious rooms, custom finishes, gigantic kitchen and adjoining Sun Room, first floor owners' suite with sitting area and covered porch (perfect place to enjoy your morning coffee!), Family Room with cathedral ceiling adjacent to kitchen, floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace and gorgeous windows framing each side, bedrooms upstairs with their own private bathrooms! Lots of storage! 3 car attached garage plus 44' X 28' detached garage, perfect for your tractor or your favorite Toys! Don't miss the 3D Virtual Tour! Small part of the land is in Powhatan.

Economy
Real Estate
Richmond, VA

Commercial real estate highlights:

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:. AES Consulting Engineers renewed its lease of 3,921 square feet of retail space at Hondo Shoppes at Innsbrook, 4120 Cox Road, in Henrico. Buff City Soap leased 2,417 square feet of retail space at The Shops at Willow Lawn, 1601 Willow...
Virginia State

Bob & Edith’s diner opening 6th Virginia location

A family owned diner with roots in Virginia dating back to 1969 will open a sixth location in Old Town Alexandria this year. Second generation owner Greg Bolton, along with his two children Tammy and Chris Bolton, will open Bob & Edith’s 24-hours, 7-days-a-week restaurant at 1743 King Street this fall.
Chesterfield, VA

Chesterfield seeks input on $25 million Otterdale Road project

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Transportation Department is moving forward with a $25 million improvement project to address several drainage crossings along Otterdale Road that routinely flood during heavy rainfall events. Three bridges crossing the Otterdale Branch, Horsepen and Blackman creeks along Otterdale Road will be replaced with bridges...
Richmond, VA

The Agenda: Local government briefs for 5.17.21

TOD zonings, Southern States silos project on city planning agenda. The Richmond Planning Commission meets at 1:30 p.m. Monday. Full agenda here. Business on the agenda includes two requests for rezoning to TOD-1 Transit-Oriented Nodal District. WVS Cos. seeks the zoning for a site it owns at 4401 E. Main St., where it’s planning a six-story mixed-use building with 203 apartments. TOD also is sought by 1801 E Main LLC for a half-acre plot at 1801 E. Main St., which it purchased in November.
Virginia State

Cape Charles, Virginia, is the perfect summer beach getaway

This serene spot is a perfect match for Etsy’s Color of the Year: sky blue. It’s the color of calm and tranquility—exactly what Cape Charles is all about. There is no well-trodden wooden boardwalk in Cape Charles. You also won’t find surfing-caliber waves. You will, however, find easygoing ripples, toddler-friendly beaches, and the most breathtakingly beautiful bay sunsets you’ve ever seen. Situated on the southern tip of Virginia’s Eastern Shore, Cape Charles is a short drive from bustling Virginia Beach, yet few have heard of it, much less strolled its tree-lined streets dotted with ornate Victorians. But this coastal gem that grew up as the last stop on a rail line is beloved by those in on the secret.
Virginian-Pilot

Fort Wool, Mt. Calvary cemetery in Portsmouth make this year’s roster of the most endangered historic places in Virginia

Fort Wool in the Hampton Roads Harbor made ths year’s list of the most endangered historic places in Virginia because deferred maintenance now threatens the pre-Civil War landmark. So did Mount Calvary Cemetery Complex in Portsmouth, which is losing its fight with constant flooding. Most of what were once known as “Green Book” sites in Hampton Roads are gone. These were Black-owned and ...