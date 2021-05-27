2111 Huguenot Springs Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23113
Imagine your own private estate within minutes of restaurants, shopping, schools and main roads! Nearly 15 acres surround this custom all brick home with 9' ceilings, spacious rooms, custom finishes, gigantic kitchen and adjoining Sun Room, first floor owners' suite with sitting area and covered porch (perfect place to enjoy your morning coffee!), Family Room with cathedral ceiling adjacent to kitchen, floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace and gorgeous windows framing each side, bedrooms upstairs with their own private bathrooms! Lots of storage! 3 car attached garage plus 44' X 28' detached garage, perfect for your tractor or your favorite Toys! Don't miss the 3D Virtual Tour! Small part of the land is in Powhatan.richmond.com