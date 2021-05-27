Pallone, Murray announces plans to develop public option proposal to lower healthcare costs

(Washington, DC) — Businesses who refuse to disclose details about their programs could find themselves without federal funding after a bill backed by U-S Senator Joni Ernst. The Iowa Republican says the new law targets companies associated with the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China. Ernst says there’s no reason for Iowa taxpayers to fund organizations that don’t follow federal laws. The bill is called the Stop the Outlay of Payments – or STOP, Act. It comes as members of Congress are wanting to investigate the Wuhan lab where some think the coronavirus may have escaped into the general population, causing the worldwide pandemic.