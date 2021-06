RAPID CITY – Friday, after opening the 100 meter prelims with a 12.16 to lead all 100 meter qualifiers into the finals, White River senior Caelyn Valandra-Prue was neck and neck down the track in the 100 meter finals when she pulled her hamstring and came to a halt in the middle of the track, her fellow competitors helped her across the finish line for 8th place with a 45.73.