Innovative Health partners with SxanPro to increase EP labs' financial savings beyond reprocessing

DOT med
 22 days ago

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 24, 2021 – Innovative Health, Inc. today announced that it has partnered with SxanPro to provide free EP lab access to SxanPro's mobile, cloud-based inventory capture solution. Through this novel partnership, Innovative Health is helping its clients to expand their savings beyond reprocessing through better management of excess medical supplies and capital equipment.

www.dotmed.com
HealthMedCity News

What makes innovating in health tech so tricky?

To start a post with “technology has radically altered many industries” feels almost remedial in this age of unprecedented digital transformation. Still, it’s worth noting that not all industries are so quick to embrace innovative new technologies. Surprisingly, healthcare is one of the more difficult sectors to make inroads for emerging tech startups.
Ann Arbor, MIMedicalXpress

Financial penalties for dialysis centers do not increase performance

Performance-based financial penalties against outpatient dialysis centers under the End-Stage Renal Disease Quality Incentive Program (ESRD QIP) do not improve performance scores, according to a study published online May 31 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Kyle H. Sheetz, M.D., from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, and colleagues...
dallasinnovates.com

Kimberly-Clark Partners With Biotech Innovator RWDC To Develop Sustainable Plastic Alternatives

Diapers made from sugarcane. Sustainable biopolymers. “Biovanescent” materials that break down to water and carbon, leaving no trace. They’re just some of the ways Irving-based Kimberly-Clark is working to solve the world’s single-use plastics problem. Yesterday the company announced a partnership with Athens, GA- and Singapore-based biotech firm RWDC Industries...
TheStreet

Global Medical Courier Market To 2029: Top Service Providers Are Partnering With Medical Labs, Pharmacies, Blood Centers, Home Health Agencies, And Veterinary Labs

DUBLIN, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Courier Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global medical courier market is growing steadily as a direct effect of the rising...
Healthstereophile.com

What Is Gluco20 Thrive Health Labs?

Gluco 20 is an all-average dietary recipe that articulates to help sound glucose levels usually. As demonstrated by the creator, it has no results. This solid glucose condition contains up to 20 essential decorations, including flavors, minerals, supplements, common things, and blossoms. Gluco20 Thrive Health Labs articulates to cause clients to feel good and help them with improving their general thriving a couple of days. With a mix of standard decorations, this thing assists clients with recovering power over their lives, switch diabetic rot, and lower their circulatory strain so they can customarily feel altogether better and forestall further astonishing issues. As per the producer, Gluco 20 is the solitary update that regularly improves clients' glucose levels in an unmatched manner utilizing a mix of sensible brand name decorations. Each segment in the redesign was utilized in the correct degree for strength, thriving, and in ordinary quality. Click here to buy Gluco 20 from Its Official Website: https://sites.google.com/view/gluco-20-reviews-thrive-health/home.
Renton, WAbeckershospitalreview.com

Providence Health Plan partners with Cigna

Renton, Wash.-based Providence Health Plan entered a partnership agreement with Cigna effective June 1 to expand the plan's network. As part of the agreement with Cigna, Providence members on select plans will have access to the Cigna PPO network when traveling outside of the health plan's main service area of Oregon and Southwest Washington, according to a June 1 news release.
Health ServicesGo Blue Ridge

Vaya Health, Cardinal Innovations To Merge

Two of North Carolina’s largest managed care organizations have announced they will consolidate in preparation for the state’s transformation to Medicaid managed care. Vaya Health and Cardinal Innovations have already begun transition efforts, with Vaya assuming responsibility for coordinating services and supports for Cardinal Innovations members once consolidated. Together, the...
Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

9 recent health IT, innovation partnerships

Here are nine recent health IT vendor contracts and go-lives accelerating digital transformation efforts at healthcare organizations. 1. HCA Healthcare inked a multiyear collaboration with Google Cloud focused on building a health data analytics platform to support the Nashville, Tenn.-based system's clinical and operational workflows. 2. University of California San...
Healthehrintelligence.com

Execs Accelerate Health IT Innovation, Digital Health Transformation

- To meet the needs of post-COVID-19 care delivery, health IT executives are accelerating digital health transformation through technology infrastructure development, comprehensive health IT training, and shared data platforms according to Accenture’s 2021 Digital Health Tech Vision report. The report, based on insights from 399 healthcare executives across six countries,...
Charlotte, NCavnetwork.com

SnapAV Invests $2.3 Million in Quality & Innovation Lab Expansion

Following its recent Partner Pledge to continually improve the end-to-end experience for installation partners and end customers, SnapAV is investing $2.3 million in its Charlotte, NC, Quality & Innovation Lab that significantly expands the company’s product development and testing capabilities with new equipment, more space and a larger workforce. The new equipment allows for faster, more precise testing for wireless communications and power protection products, while several entirely new lab areas help the experts examine reliability and compatibility among displays, AV equipment, IoT devices, and more.
TheStreet

Health Enterprise Partners Completes Recapitalization Of AllyAlign Health

NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Enterprise Partners ("HEP"), a healthcare private equity firm, today announced that it has completed a significant recapitalization of its portfolio company AllyAlign Health ("AAH") by an investment syndicate led by New Enterprise Associates, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. AllyAlign...
El Paso, TXHouston Chronicle

Helios Real Estate Partners With Side to Underscore its Commitment to Innovation and Technology

EL PASO, Texas (PRWEB) June 07, 2021. Helios Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Helios Real Estate, a client-focused, tech-forward firm, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
Businessofficesnapshots.com

Oracle Industries Innovation Lab Offices – Deerfield

NELSON Worldwide created a simulated connected worksite for testing new technologies at Oracle‘s Industries Innovation Lab in Deerfield, Illinois. Situated on the outskirts of Chicago in Deerfield, Illinois, the Oracle Industries Innovation Lab is the first laboratory of its kind in the United States, serving as a platform for the iconic brand to showcase its innovation in technology and digital transformation. This state-of-the-art facility is fully equipped with the tools needed to provide hands-on experience within a simulated connected worksite. With a partnership of over 13 years, NELSON Worldwide served as the head architect and interior designers for this unique, full-service project. The firm provided the new lab with everything including lighting design, graphics, customer journey mapping, architecture, and interiors.
Healthmobihealthnews.com

Ada Health signs new global partners as demand for AI health assessments rise

Berlin-based global health company Ada has signed more than 10 new partnerships with key players across sciences, insurance and health systems, including AXA OneHealth, Santéclair, Novartis, CUF, TAJ Digital Health and Sutter Health. These organisations have opted for this partnership in order to improve patient experiences, leveraging Ada’s enterprise solutions...
Boston, INGoshen News

Beacon Health System working with Kyruus’ Digital Platform

BOSTON — Kyruus, a company that specializes in provider search and scheduling solutions for health systems, on Tuesday announced that Beacon Health System of Michiana has launched a new digital patient access experience through the Kyruus ProviderMatch platform. The health system is now making it easier for both new and...
Public Healthwealthmanagement.com

Health Savings Accounts in the Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has reset many aspects of our lives, especially how advisors and clients look at healthcare benefits. As part of a coordinated investment and retirement strategy, Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) are more beneficial than ever. Design by kathleenkowal.com.
Audrain County, MOMexico Ledger

Noble Health Foundation to lead rural health innovation

Noble Health executive chairman Don Peterson promised a new style of leadership when the company took over operations at Audrain Community Hospital. On Tuesday, May 25 the Noble Health team took a first big step toward fulfilling that pledge. The company announced the formation of Noble Health Foundation, introducing former...
Texas StateTimes Union

Blue Novo and VitalTech Partner to Provide Equitable Access to Healthcare for Underserved and Underprivileged Communities

PLANO, Texas (PRWEB) June 15, 2021. BlueNovo and VitalTech have partnered in an initiative to provide virtual care and telehealth services to Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs). “Community based healthcare organizations have always been at the forefront of improving outcomes and leveraging lower costs for expanding care. Clinical quality measures and transparency are key to actionable data,” says Fernan Caparas, (CTO), BlueNovo. “The convergence of BlueNovo’s unparalleled organizational data coupled with VitalTech’s unprecedented patient data allow for a unique partnership that identifies all quality measures across every touch point across the care-delivery continuum.”
BusinessDigital Signage Today

ViewSonic adding financial incentives for partners

ViewSonic Corp., a provider of visual solutions, is offering financial incentives and sales enablement tools to make it easier for partners to drive growth as demand accelerates for its collaboration solutions. In the transition back to the office and classroom, visual engagement solutions that connect people wherever they are, are...
Healthinkfreenews.com

IU Health Opens Medical Device Security Lab

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana University Health has opened a new laboratory to test the security of medical devices. The health system says the lab, located at the 16 Tech Innovation District in Indianapolis, will research technology solutions to combat the increase in cybersecurity threats on internet-linked devices such as infusion pumps, blood pressure monitors and EKG machines.