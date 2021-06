Has More Ranked Pediatric Programs Than Any Other South Florida Hospital. Five Nicklaus Children’s Hospital specialty programs are again identified among the best in the nation, according to U.S.News & World Report’s 2021-22 “Best Children’s Hospitals” rankings, posted online today. Nicklaus Children’s continues to be the region’s pediatric specialty care leader, with more ranked pediatric programs than any other hospital in South Florida. In addition, this year’s rankings identify Nicklaus Children’s as among the best pediatric hospitals in Florida, as well as in the southeastern region of the U.S.