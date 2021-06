A balcony is a place that you can use for your various needs, both for relaxing and for activities every day. You can create a variety of balcony concepts to suit your needs and desires. For example, you can use your balcony for an outdoor living room, lounge, or mini garden in your home. Creating a balcony as a garden is something that can be your choice to create a natural look in your home. In addition, the garden on your balcony will also provide freshness of the surrounding air so that you can be more comfortable in all your daily activities.