It's time once again for a new week in the scarlet nation and we have you covered for all the latest in Rutgers football and basketball. Recruiting is going strong in both sports with a revolving door of visitors making their way to campus. The end of the dead period on May 31st has prompted a flurry of activity over the last two weeks in Piscataway. There is no sign of any of that slowing down over the next couple of weeks.