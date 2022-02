Perhaps the younger generations don’t recall the phrase “You scream, I scream, we all scream for ice cream,” but most of us do. Today, ice cream is ubiquitous and you can pick up whatever flavor you like just about anywhere. You can even pick up some that I don’t know how anybody likes – like some with turmeric and other things that are supposed to be good for you. How they taste is another matter. The Blond and I are from the generation that recalls if you wanted a bunch of different flavors your best bet was to find a Howard Johnson’s. As a kid, it was rather easy as all you had to do was get on the Pennsylvania Turnpike as all the restaurants were Howard Johnson’s.

RESTAURANTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO