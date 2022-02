The Park Avenue Community Center (PACC) is excited to welcome local business, Advance Auto Parts and their team as volunteers with our Senior Nutrition program. Beginning in December 2021, Ramon Leano and his team reached out to the City for an opportunity to give back to their community. They found their perfect connection at the PACC in serving with the Senior Nutrition program 3 days per week and we are very grateful to have them. Advance Auto is a wonderful example of local business commitment to the community! If you are interested in giving back, check out our volunteer opportunities at: volunteer.escondido.org/

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO