There have recently been reports from various parts of the country where organ transplants have been canceled due to the transplantee or organ donor not being vaccinated against COVID-19. In Ohio, a 52-year-old man had his kidney transplant canceled just days before it was scheduled to take place because the donor was not vaccinated. His surgery was scheduled five days before the cancelation at the Cleveland Clinic. The hospital's new policy was the reason behind the operation being stopped.

