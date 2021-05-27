Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Letter to the Editor | It's the future that matters

The News-Gazette
 28 days ago

Is Liz Cheney or Donald Trump correct? Was the 2020 election “stolen” from Trump? Many of us don’t know, but do wonder. Let’s look at what we do know. 1) The 2020 election was the most unusual one in generations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 2) President Joe Biden, an...

www.news-gazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Arizona State
State
Nevada State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Senate Bill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
AgricultureAOL Corp

Biden nominates Cindy McCain to UN food and agriculture post

President Joe Biden is nominating Cindy McCain to be the U.S. representative to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture, one of 17 nominations announced Wednesday that included major diplomatic and arts assignments. McCain, the widow of Arizona Sen. John McCain, broke with Republicans and endorsed Biden for president,...
Washington, DCPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Cheney hasn't changed

When Rep. Liz Cheney is not in Washington, D.C., she lives a life not all that different from her Wyoming constituents. A mother of five, she recently dropped her youngest son off at a summer camp, and one of her daughters is a rodeo barrel racer. Time away from work means skiing in the winter and hiking in the summer.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Atlantic

The Democrats Are Already Losing the Next Election

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell knew that winning reelection in her swingy Florida district would be difficult. But it wasn’t until one night in February last year that the 50-year-old Democratic representative started to worry. That was the evening when then-presidential-candidate Bernie Sanders, in a 60 Minutes interview, showered praise on Cuba’s literacy programs under the Castro regime. “Is that a bad thing? Even though Fidel Castro did it?” the senator asked Anderson Cooper. Watching at home, Mucarsel-Powell was aghast. “How ignorant can you be?” she remembers thinking. “It was a complete insult to the Cuban diaspora that had fled that country.” Right away, she condemned Sanders’s remarks, but in her South Florida district, which is home to thousands of Cuban and other Latin American immigrants, the damage had been done. Republicans used Sanders’s comments to raise money for her opponent, Carlos Gimenez, and to paint Mucarsel-Powell as an ally of the “Castro-loving socialist.” She lost her reelection bid by three points.
AnimalsPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Biden catches his white whale

ENGAGED! — EUGENE DANIELS, a POLITICO White House reporter and co-author of Playbook from South Carolina, and NATE STEPHENS, a social change facilitator from South Dakota. Pic … Another pic … One more pic … OK, a final pic. PRESIDENT AHAB: Well, we’ll be damned. JOE BIDEN appears to have...
Michigan StatePosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Trump calls Michigan GOP-backed 2020 election investigation that confirmed Biden’s win a ‘cover up’

Former President Donald Trump labeled the Michigan state Senate’s election investigation that confirmed President Joe Biden’s victory a “cover up" Thursday. Trump, who acknowledged Monday that he hasn’t conceded the November race, ridiculed the state Senate Oversight Committee's investigation, the results of which were announced a day before. He called...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump's biggest political obstacle is Trump

Donald Trump is emerging from semi-hibernation and making his moves toward running in 2024. In doing so, Trump is showing that he is the same candidate who defeated the fumbling Hillary Clinton and also the same candidate who threw his re-election away to President Biden . As in 2016 and 2020 — and now for 2024 — Trump’s biggest obstacle to success is Trump.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden nominates Cindy McCain as ambassador to the United Nations food agency

Washington (CNN) — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he will nominate Cindy McCain as US ambassador to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture, elevating a longtime friend and Republican ally to an administration post. If confirmed by the Senate, McCain -- the widow of longtime Republican Sen....
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Donald Trump Says Kamala Harris Wouldn't Have Scheduled Border Trip if he Wasn't Going

Donald Trump said Wednesday that Vice President Kamala Harris wouldn't have scheduled a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border if he wasn't going to the area next week. "After months of ignoring the crisis at the Southern Border, it is great that we got Kamala Harris to finally go and see the tremendous destruction and death that they've created—a direct result of Biden ending my very tough but fair Border policies," the former president said in a statement.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Mike Lindell Says Donald Trump Will Be Back in Office 'By This Fall, For Sure'

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has said that Republican former President Donald Trump will be reinstated to the presidency "by fall, for sure." Lindell made his comments during a Friday speech at the Health and Freedom Conference in Tampa, Florida. During his speech, Lindell said that his upcoming "cyber symposium" in July will reveal new evidence that voting machine fraud—orchestrated by China, he claims—stole the 2020 election from Trump.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Things are about to get much harder for Biden and Democrats

In 2020, voters elected Joe Biden primarily because he was not Donald Trump. But Democrats’ constrained expectations had expanded over the course of the campaign; rather than looking like a caretaker whose primary purpose was to excise the Trump tumor, Biden displayed a surprising degree of policy ambition. Their hopes for the Biden presidency began to rise.