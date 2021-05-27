Bozeman Airport welcomes Southwest Airlines, record number of summer destinations
BOZEMAN, Mont. – The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport will welcome Southwest Airlines to the tarmac Thursday and look forward to a record 30 summer markets in 2021. Airport Director Brian Sprenger said they have been working with Southwest Airlines for over a decade letting them know all about what the Gallatin Valley has to offer from tourist destinations to recreational opportunities.