Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bozeman, MT

Bozeman Airport welcomes Southwest Airlines, record number of summer destinations

By Noah Schmick Wake Up Montana
montanarightnow.com
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOZEMAN, Mont. – The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport will welcome Southwest Airlines to the tarmac Thursday and look forward to a record 30 summer markets in 2021. Airport Director Brian Sprenger said they have been working with Southwest Airlines for over a decade letting them know all about what the Gallatin Valley has to offer from tourist destinations to recreational opportunities.

www.montanarightnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bozeman, MT
Lifestyle
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Montana State
City
Bozeman, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Airlines#Economy#Tarmac#Bozeman Airport#Yellowstone National Park#Big Sky Ski Resort#Gallatin National Forest#Montana State University#Bzn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
International Travel
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

Senators cobbling together bipartisan U.S. infrastructure proposal

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday met with members of a bipartisan group of senators struggling to develop an infrastructure proposal that could make it through Congress while achieving President Joe Biden's goals. Twenty-one of the 100 senators, including 11 Republicans, nine Democrats...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell shoots down Manchin's voting compromise

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Thursday that Republicans will oppose a compromise election reform proposal put forward by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). "I would make this observation about the revised version ... all Republicans I think will oppose that as well if that were to be what surfaced on the floor," McConnell told reporters, referring to Manchin's proposal.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Fed projects two rate hikes by 2023 – how to lower your rate now

The Federal Reserve announced Wednesday it's holding the federal funds rate at the target range of 0% to 0.25% for now, but it also increased its outlook on inflation and is projecting two rate hikes by the end of 2023. While some economists have expressed concern about the potential of...