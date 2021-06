With their minicamp concluded early, a not unexpected decision, the Dallas Cowboys now are taking some weeks off until the start of training camp. The rookies still have some work to do next week, but that is more of a classroom/teaching situation than practices. This has been another unusual year with the pandemic still affecting things. Some teams skipped offseason work entirely, others curtailed things even more than Dallas, but all were glad to report that things went great, everyone was in the best shape of their lives, all the draft picks are locks to make the roster, and no problems were seen at all, even for teams who are still rather uncertain just what Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson are going to do this fall.