NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two runs kept East Carolina two wins in two days away from the College World Series. Host and No. 4 national seed Vanderbilt had to really earn those runs, but it did in a 2-0 pitchers’ duel victory on Friday during Game 1 of the ECU-Vandy best-of-three NCAA super regional series. Vandy scored during the second inning against ECU ace Gavin Williams on an RBI groundout off the bat of by Javier Vaz. Speedy Enrique Bradfield slithered and slid under a tag at home plate on another infield grounder in the eighth inning for the second run.