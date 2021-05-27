Alma Jane Reppuhn - age 79, of Fenton, died Friday, May 21, 2021. Funeral Services will be held 2 PM Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Sharp Funeral Homes, Fenton Chapel, 1000 Silver Lake Road, Fenton. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Tuesday from 12 PM until the time of the service. Burial in Gage Cemetery, Fenton. Those desiring may make contributions to the Fenton Community Center or Fenton Museum. Alma was born December 19, 1941 in Flint, the daughter of George Warren, Sr. and Phoebe Jane (Shourds) Firestone. She was a 1959 graduate of Lake Fenton High School. She married Daniel Reppuhn September 9, 1967 and he preceded her in death April 7, 2013. She had resided in Fenton her entire life. She retired in 1998 from General Motors after 35 years of service. Alma was a life long member of the Christian Science Church in Fenton. She enjoyed gardening, yard work, traveling, and her pets. She also enjoyed making lemon bars for family and friends. Surviving are brothers-in-law, Eugene Reppuhn of Millington and Michael Reppuhn of TX; nieces and nephews, Nancy, Paul, Judy, Bruce, Sally, Sue Ann, and Duane; 16 great-nieces and nephews; 25 great-great-nieces and nephews; and 10 great-great-great-nieces and nephews; and several dear friends and neighbors.