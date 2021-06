The Burlington Cougars finished second among the boys to lead all area teams competing at the Warren Mitchell Invitational track meet in Limon this past Saturday, May 22. The Cougars scored 74 points, while champion Limon scored 139.5. Among the girls, Burlington was also the highest area finisher with 38 points for eighth place, while Lamar won with 75 and Limon was second with 59.5.