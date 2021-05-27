Cancel
Public Health

KentuckianaWorks offering multiple training programs for those seeking a new career pathway post-pandemic

Louisville, Kentucky
Louisville, Kentucky
 22 days ago

As vaccination numbers rise and the economy reopens, many workers who were negatively impacted by COVID-19 are rethinking their occupation. A Pew Research Center survey from earlier this year showed that 66% of American adults who were laid off or furloughed during the pandemic have seriously considered changing their field of work. Residents of the Louisville region who are interested in a new career path can take advantage of KentuckianaWorks’ selection of free training programs that lead to careers in manufacturing, technology, and construction.

The new Certified Forklift Technician training available at the Kentucky Manufacturing Career Center runs June 7-18 and will prepare participants for a career with starting pay of up to $23 per hour.

The training is primarily online, with two days of hands-on training with forklifts at the JCTC Tech Campus. Those who successfully complete the training will receive a certification and are guaranteed an interview with partner employers who are hiring for these positions as a paid co-op opportunity. Those who receive a co-op position will receive in-depth hands-on training provided by the employers. This is a great opportunity for anyone who has worked on cars as a job or a hobby, or who just likes fixing things.

“Manufacturing has a storied history in Louisville and a bright future, and we’re urging every resident interested in a new career to sign up for the free training program available through the Kentucky Manufacturing Career Center,” Mayor Greg Fischer said.

“Louisville is a logistics hub and forklifts are critical to most logistics operations,” said Brad Baker, President of Cardinal Carryor Inc. “Repairing forklifts is definitely a good and growing career with lots of opportunities in our region.”

Space is limited in the upcoming forklift repair training class. Participants must have a valid driver’s license and cannot have a felony on their record. To register or learn more, visit https://kentuckianaworks.org/forklift or call (502) 276-9711 ex. 4001.

In addition to the forklift repair training, KentuckianaWorks also offers pathways into construction and technology careers:

Kentuckiana Builds, which is run in partnership with the Louisville Urban League, has trained and placed hundreds of Louisvillians into jobs and apprenticeships in the booming construction field. Learn more at kentuckianaworks.org/builds.

Code Louisville, which celebrated its 500th tech job placement late last year, helps participants get the skills and mentorship they need to break into the high-demand field of software development. Learn more at codelouisville.org.

Tech Louisville prepares eligible residents of west, south, and central Louisville for a career in IT support. Graduates earn a Google IT Support Professional Certificate and are connected with local employers who need qualified tech workers. Learn more at techlouisville.org.

All of these programs are offered free of charge. You can access KentuckianaWorks training courses as well as one-on-one career coaching and much more at kentuckianaworks.org or by calling (502) 388-3010.

