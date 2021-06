Scouting Report: The Roccbox is easy to use and can make a pizza in a minute. It comes with everything you need to get started (except for dough, but that’s the e. I love making pizza at home. It’s such a fun way to cook because it’s easy and you can be really creative, without paying extra. You get to develop your own speciality pies, and really hone your skills. While I’ve been making pizza in my oven for the past year, I decided with summer coming along, it was time to get outdoors and test out a pizza oven. I’m so glad I had the chance to try this out because it has changed my pizza making forever.