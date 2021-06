It’s been 20 years since Lara Croft: Tomb Raider hit theaters and to celebrate Paramount is packaging together both the original film and its sequel in 4K, along with digital copies of both films. The Tomb Raider video game franchise is one of the more iconic gaming series out there, and 20 years ago there was really nobody better to play the dual-wielding archaeologist than Angelina Jolie. She brought everything fans could want to the table, as she really was a Lara Croft brought to life with how the character was designed at the time.