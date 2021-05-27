Ex-Jaguars GM David Caldwell joins Eagles' front office; Catherine Raiche appointed VP of football personnel
The Eagles restructured their football operations department, announcing Thursday former Jaguars general manager David Caldwell will be personnel executive. Caldwell's role is to be part of the Eagles' evaluation team, according to a club release, assisting with the pro and college scouting process. He worked extensively in scouting before landing the general manager's job with the Jaguars, who were 39-87 on his watch but had the New England Patriots on the ropes in the 2017 AFC championship before losing.www.delcotimes.com