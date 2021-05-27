June Activities at the Branigan Cultural Center

The Branigan Cultural Center is still closed to the public for scheduled maintenance, but you can enjoy the museum from home through these online programs.

“Culture of Empowerment: Organizations Serving LGBTQAI+ Folks”

Wednesday, June 2, 5:30 p.m. (MST)

Hear from community organizations about the work they do for LGBTQAI+ peoples here in the Las Cruces community as well as how any organization can do better to serve the LGBTQAI+ community. Tune into the Zoom webinar with the link https://rebrand.ly/LGBTQAIOrgs.

“History Notes: History of Chile Farming”

Thursday, June 10, 1 - 2 p.m. (MST),

Discover history and culture through an informal discussion series on the second Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. The theme in April through June is “History of Agriculture.” In this presentation, Dr. Walker speaks about the

history of one of the most famous crops in New Mexico, the chile pepper! Tune into the Zoom webinar with the link https://rebrand.ly/ChilePepper.

“What’s the Word: Arabic - A Trip to Saudi Arabia”

Thursday, June 10, 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. (MST)

Learn language through culture! Dive into the history and traditions of Saudi Arabia while learning and practicing Arabic language skills. These are not formal classes but provide an opportunity for learning and conversation between beginner and more experienced participants. Register to attend by emailing Kayla at kmyers@las-cruces.org or calling 575-522-3120.

“Stories of the Stars Summer Camp”

Dates: June 28 - July 2

Registration required by Saturday, June 19

Grades 9-12

Explore the ways that diverse cultures understand and interact with the stars! Stars are guides for those out to sea or in the wilderness and mark the circular passage of time. Youth will receive a kit with the materials to do hands-on activities and will participate in Zoom workshops. Register to attend by emailing Kayla at kmyers@las-cruces.org or calling 575-522-3120.

The Branigan Cultural Center will be closed for construction through June 2021. For up-to-date information on museum reopening, virtual programming, and more, visit the website at: http://las-cruces.org/1523/museums or follow us on Facebook and Instagram @LCMuseums.